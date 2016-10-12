LONDON Oct 12 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) fined a bank owned by the Bangladesh government
3.25 million pounds ($4.04 million) for failures in anti-money
laundering controls, the FCA said on Wednesday.
Sonali Bank (UK), 51 percent owned by the Bangladesh
government, had "serious and systemic weaknesses" at almost all
levels of its anti-money laundering control structure, the FCA
said.
Regulators worldwide have in recent years been stepping up
efforts to enforce better money-laundering controls on banks,
following a series of high-profile failings at major lenders.
($1 = 0.8042 pounds)
