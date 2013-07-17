LONDON, July 17 LONDON, July 17 Mark
Carney and all of his fellow policymakers at the Bank of England
voted against a resumption of bond-buying at his first policy
meeting as governor of the British central bank earlier this
month.
In an unexpected move, those policymakers who had previously
supported more bond purchases due to the weak economy said it
made sense to hold fire until the central bank had decided
whether to provide clearer guidance on future interest rates,
according to minutes of their meeting.
Finance minister George Osborne, who picked Carney late last
year to head the BoE, has asked him to report back by early
August on giving interest rate guidance, an alternative means of
boosting the economy.
Some policymakers said in the minutes to July's Monetary
Policy Committee meeting that they ordinarily would have voted
for more stimulus, and that it remained "warranted".
"An expansion of the asset purchase programme remained one
means of injecting stimulus, but the committee would be
investigating other options during the month, and it was
therefore sensible not to initiate an expansion at this
meeting," said those policymakers who would otherwise have
backed more asset purchases.
BoE markets director Paul Fisher and external MPC member
David Miles had backed an extra 25 billion pounds of asset
purchases in recent months, along with former governor Mervyn
King.
Other MPC members' views appeared little changed over the
month, with some again expressing doubts about the effectiveness
of more bond purchases, even if the economy did need more
stimulus now.
Carney is expected to shake up the central bank and give
longer-term guidance on future interest rates, something he did
while in charge of the Bank of Canada in 2009 and which
burnished his reputation for bold thinking.
The BoE took a surprisingly rapid step towards more detailed
guidance at its July policy meeting, when it said markets were
wrong to bring forward expectations of when British interest
rates might go up, given the weak state of the economy.
Policymakers have been immersed in deeper discussions on
whether the BoE should use so-called "intermediate thresholds" -
linking future monetary policy moves to economic indicators
other than inflation.
Last week, Osborne told reporters that clearer guidance by
the BoE on monetary policy would help households make better
financial decisions and that economies across the world still
needed support from what he terms "monetary activism".
On the economy, the minutes broadly echoed the MPC's July
statement which said recent data had been broadly consistent
with its May economic forecasts, noting that "recovery was in
train", but that it remained weak.
Those forecasts included one for economic growth of 0.5
percent in the second quarter, a slight increase from 0.3
percent in the first three months of the year.