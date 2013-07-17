* MPC votes 9-0 against expansion of asset purchases in July
* Dovish MPC members to wait for detail on forward guidance
* Bond markets slide on speculation of no more bond buying
By David Milliken and William Schomberg
LONDON, July 17 The Bank of England's new
governor, Mark Carney, and all his fellow policymakers voted
against more stimulus for the economy earlier this month,
unexpectedly setting aside differences ahead of a potentially
big policy change in August.
The 9-0 vote against more bond-buying - the second big
surprise of Carney's two-and-half-week governorship - made the
pound jump and British government bond prices fall.
The BoE must report to finance minister George Osborne early
next month on whether to start giving clear signals on the
future direction of interest rates, something Carney did in his
previous job as Canada's central bank chief.
Such "forward guidance" can itself act as a monetary
stimulus if it means rates remaining low, so that could mean the
end of bond purchases as the BoE's main tool for trying to build
on signs of recovery in Britain's economy.
"The voting pattern is probably best interpreted as a
truce," said Marc Ostwald, a bond market strategist at Monument
Securities in London.
"Even those ... members who were pressing earlier this year
for an increase in the Bank of England's stock of asset
purchases now accept there may be other, more effective, means
of delivering monetary stimulus," he said.
A minority of BoE policymakers had tried unsuccessfully to
restart the central bank's bond purchases since November.
At the July 3-4 meeting, minutes of which were released on
Wednesday, they said the economy still needed more help but they
were holding fire until the bank had decided whether to provide
clearer guidance on future interest rates.
"Given the already large size of the asset purchase
programme, there was merit in pursuing a mixed strategy with
regards to the different policy instruments at the Committee's
disposal," the minutes summarised them as saying.
August's review should shed light on the size and form of
additional stimulus, they added.
These policymakers were probably markets director Paul
Fisher and David Miles who had been voting for a 25
billion-pound ($37.8 billion) expansion on top of the 375
billion pounds of assets already bought. Former governor Mervyn
King also backed more bond-buying.
The BoE's Monetery Policy Committee told markets not to
count on a policy change at its Aug. 1 meeting and it would only
detail its views on forward guidance on Aug. 7, along with
quarterly economic forecasts.
Other MPC members again doubted that bond purchases would be
effective, even if the economy did need more stimulus now.
The BoE's potential move away from bond-buying comes at a
time when the U.S. Federal Reserve is talking about slowing the
pace of its own asset purchases, though the MPC was at pains to
state that it did not yet see a case for tighter policy.
indeed, the BoE surprised markets at its July policy meeting
when it said bond markets were betting too early on when British
interest rates might go up, given the weak state of the economy.
RECOVERY IN TRAIN
British economic data over the past month had otherwise been
broadly positive, the minutes said, providing further evidence
that the recovery was in line with the BoE's May forecast for
0.5 percent growth between April and June.
Data on Wednesday showed the number of unemployment benefit
claims fell in June at its fastest rate for three years. The
overall jobless rate held at 7.8 percent.
Policymakers have been immersed in discussions about whether
the BoE should use forward guidance based on so-called
"intermediate thresholds" such as unemployment, linking future
monetary policy moves to indicators other than inflation.
Some economists said signs of improvement in the economy, as
well as the likely introduction of forward guidance, further
reduced the chance of bond purchases later this year, which
earlier this month they placed at around 40 percent.
"The minutes overall support our view that communication and
forward guidance will be the main policy tool going forward,"
said RBC economist Jens Larsen.
Others were less sure, including Investec's Philip Shaw, who
was rare among economists in predicting July's unanimous vote.
"We still feel there will be some policy easing. Our view
has been that the MPC will sanction a further 50 billion pounds
of QE, but we do wonder whether something will come out of left
field which alters the mix of the overall stimulus," he said.