* BoE was ready to pump in liquidity if Scotland voted 'yes'
* Extra banknotes ready in case of rush of withdrawals
* FPC sets date to decide new bank leverage ratio
* BoE mulls higher countercyclical capital requirements
(Adds detail)
By David Milliken and Steve Slater
LONDON, Oct 10 The Bank of England planned to
shore up Britain's financial system quickly if Scotland voted
for independence last month, with extra banknotes ready in case
of big withdrawals from Scottish banks.
Scots voted on Sept. 18 to keep their centuries-old union
with the rest of the United Kingdom. Opinion polls running up to
the referendum had suggested a tight outcome, and on Friday the
BoE disclosed what might have happened if Scots had voted 'yes'.
It said it was ready if Scottish bank depositors and
creditors feared their money was unsafe because an independent
Scotland might have eventually adopt a new currency.
The BoE said in the event of a 'Yes' vote it would have
announced two extra operations to pump money into the financial
system and was ready to supply more cash to Scottish banks.
"If depositors, policyholders and other creditors believed
that an independent Scotland would adopt a new currency, they
might have preferred not to take the risk that their assets
might be redenominated into that new currency," the BoE said.
Unlike England and Wales, where banknotes are all issued by
the BoE, Scotland has several different types of banknote in
circulation, which are issued by local banks such as RBS
, Bank of Scotland and Clydesdale.
Those notes are guaranteed by deposits at the BoE, which
said that if Scotland had voted for independence, it would have
stressed that it would continue to ensure financial stability in
Scotland during the transition.
But even if Scottish banks pressed ahead with previously
announced plans to relocate to England, there could still have
been financial instability linked to concerns that some assets -
such as mortgages on Scottish homes - might be re-denominated.
"The (BoE) had been discussing with firms how they would
manage their potential currency exposures," the BoE said, adding
that "a key element of ... contingency planning work concerned
the potential provision of liquidity support to individual
institutions".
CAPITAL UNDER SCRUTINY
The BoE's comments on Scotland came in the record of a
quarterly meeting of its Financial Policy Committee (FPC), which
also gave more detail on decisions announced last week on bank
capital buffers and a review of leverage ratios.
Last week - after concerns from banks and lawmakers - the
BoE said it would give an opinion by the end of the month on the
maximum amount of leverage that was appropriate for banks.
Banks are on tenterhooks over the leverage ratio they will
have to meet, with widespread expectations it will be higher
than the 3 percent interim level proposed under a global bank
capital accord known as Basel III.
The BoE originally intended to give a view next year, but
said on Friday the FPC would hold an extra meeting on Oct. 15 to
discuss this. A record of the meeting would come out on Oct. 31.
Policymakers were also worried that financial markets had
underpriced the risk of extreme events, and said this could make
them raise a separate counter-cyclical capital buffer for banks.
"Some of the FPC's core indicators suggested a further
easing of the terms and conditions of credit in some markets,
consistent with the possibility that tail risks were not being
priced appropriately," the BoE said.
The FPC said that it would also take into account the result
of upcoming bank stress tests and other economic developments
when it next sets the buffer at its December meeting.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Larry King)