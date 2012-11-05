* Says no decision on domicile until 2015
* HSBC chairman was addressing parliamentary commission
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Nov 5 Europe's biggest bank HSBC
will defer a decision on whether to move its
headquarters from London until 2015 because of regulatory
uncertainty, chairman Douglas Flint told British lawmakers on
Monday.
HSBC was founded in Hong Kong in 1885 and moved its
headquarters to London in 1992 after acquiring Midland Bank.
The bank normally reviews its domicile every three years but
Flint indicated it would wait until the full details of
Britain's plans to reform its banks are revealed.
"It's going to take until 2015 to get all the legislation in
place and there's no way one makes this decision ahead of having
the complete framework before us," Flint told the Parliamentary
Commission on Banking Standards.
Former Barclays Chief Executive Martin Taylor last week told
the commission that banks could leave Britain if they are asked
to fully separate retail and commercial banking operations, as
advocated by Paul Volker, the former Federal Reserve Chairman,
who has also given evidence to the inquiry.
Britain is proposing that banks ring fence their retail
operations from riskier investment banking activities but is
stopping short of advocating a full separation.
The ring fence proposal was initially resisted by the
industry but now appears to have been accepted.
"We have lost our right to self determination," Flint said,
adding the proposals were a "perfectly legitimate model".
"We can work with this and the transparency will be good,"
he said.
That sentiment was shared by Barclays Chief
Executive Antony Jenkins, who told the commission that the model
would not affect banks' ability to lend.
"The ring fence can play an important part in enabling
greater confidence in the system," Jenkins said.
Both executives urged regulators and lawmakers to provide
clarity on their plans as soon as possible.
Britain launched a parliamentary inquiry into its banks in
July, after Barclays acknowledged manipulating key
interest rates, the latest in a long line of scandals which have
rocked the industry.
The banking standards commission is expected to make
legislative proposals by Dec. 18.