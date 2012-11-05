LONDON Nov 5 Barclays Chief Executive
Antony Jenkins said banks can separate their retail operations
from their riskier investment banking operations without
affecting their ability to lend.
"I don't see why implementation of the ring fence should
affect lending capacity of an institution. My personal view is
that we can accommodate ring fencing without affecting our
capacity to lend," Jenkins told the Parliamentary Commission on
Banking Standards on Monday.
HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint was also supportive of
the proposal to ring-fence banks' UK retail operations, a
proposal which the industry had initially resisted. "We have
lost our right to self determination," Flint said, adding the
proposals were a "perfectly legitimate model". "We can work with
this and the transparency will be good," he said.
Britain launched a parliamentary inquiry into its banks in
July, after Barclays admitted manipulating key interest
rates, the latest in a long line of scandals which have rocked
the industry.