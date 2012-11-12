LONDON Nov 12 The former finance director
of HBOS, which came close to collapse in 2008, said the bank had
not stress tested rigorously enough because it thought an
effective shutdown of wholesale funding markets was
inconceivable.
Phil Hodkinson, who was the bank's finance director between
2005 and 2006, told a parliamentary inquiry into banking
standards that HBOS had undertaken stress tests against likely
scenarios but had not stress tested against the total closure of
wholesale markets.
"We stress tested funding plans rigorously. We had stress
tested against what would happen if some wholesale markets were
closed to banks. The event which did bring down the bank, that
all wholesale markets would be closed to banks for some period
of time, was not conceivable," he said.
Hodkinson also said the bank, which was rescued through its
acquisition by Lloyds Banking Group, was caught out by
the UK property market being more affected by the 2008 financial
crisis than it anticipated.
"From the information the board received it wasn't evident
that the corporate division was pursuing aggressive growth. We
hadn't foreseen that the UK property market, which was a third
of our book, would suffer as much as it did," he said.