LONDON Dec 6 The Bank of England launched a new liquidity-providing facility on Tuesday, which it said it would use when needed to provide sterling liquidity to the banking system.

The Extended Collateral Term Repo Facility is a contingency liquidity facility that can be used to provide additional sterling liquidity to the banking system, when required, against collateral pre-positioned for use in the BoE's discount window facility, the Bank said.

"ECTR operations will be announced at the discretion of the bank to respond to actual or prospective market-wide shortages of short-term sterling liquidity."

Last week the BoE, along with other major central banks, announced foreign currency swap facilities to boost liquidity in the financial system.