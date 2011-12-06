LONDON Dec 6 The Bank of England launched
a new liquidity-providing facility on Tuesday, which it said it
would use when needed to provide sterling liquidity to the
banking system.
The Extended Collateral Term Repo Facility is a contingency
liquidity facility that can be used to provide additional
sterling liquidity to the banking system, when required, against
collateral pre-positioned for use in the BoE's discount window
facility, the Bank said.
"ECTR operations will be announced at the discretion of the
bank to respond to actual or prospective market-wide shortages
of short-term sterling liquidity."
Last week the BoE, along with other major central banks,
announced foreign currency swap facilities to boost liquidity in
the financial system.