LONDON, June 24 A "substantial" amount of quantitative easing by the Bank of England is needed to kick-start Britain's "stalled" economy, BoE policymaker David Miles said in an interview with the Financial Times.

Miles, who voted in favour of a third round of monetary stimulus at the BoE's policy meeting in June, reiterated his support for a cash injection of at least 50 billion pounds ($77.80 billion).

"Do we need a more expansionary monetary policy? 'Yes'. Should it be a substantial change in asset purchases? 'Yes'. Is 50 billion pounds a substantial number? 'Yes it is'. Could one know in advance what is exactly the right amount to do? 'Absolutely not'," Miles was quoted as saying by the FT's website.