LONDON Nov 9 The bosses of two of the lenders
who will be most affected by changes to rules governing British
banks will appear before Parliament's ongoing investigation into
standards next week.
Antonio Horta-Osorio and Stephen Hester, the chief executives
of state-backed British Lloyds and Royal Bank of
Scotland respectively, will appear before the
Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards on Tuesday, along
with Standard Chartered CEO Peter Sands.
The commission was set up after the government came under
pressure to scrutinize banks more effectively in the wake of
Barclays being fined 290 million pounds ($461 million)
for manipulating Libor interest rates, one of a number of
scandals which have rocked the industry.
It is led by Conservative MP Andrew Tyrie and includes
former finance minister Nigel Lawson and the next Archbishop of
Canterbury, Justin Welby.
Hester and Horta-Osorio are likely to face questions about
sales practices at their banks, having set aside billions to
compensate customers wrongly sold loan insurance. The
mis-selling of interest rate-hedging products to small companies
will likely also be on the agenda.
They could also be quizzed on prospects for the government
selling its stakes in the banks. Taxpayers are sitting on losses
of 21 billion pounds on RBS and 6 billion on Lloyds after
Britain pumped in 45 billion and 20 billion respectively to
rescue them during the 2008 financial crisis.
RBS said earlier this month it was likely to be fined for
its part in the global interest rate rigging scandal and wanted
to reach a settlement as soon as possible. The bank is also
being investigated over possible breaches of sanctions on Iran.
The Commission will also take evidence from John Vickers,
the Oxford University academic who led a 15-month review of the
banking industry that formed the basis of proposals for banks to
ringfence their domestic retail operations from riskier
investment banking operations.
The inquiry begins and ends the week with evidence from
several former executives of HBOS, the mortgage bank that almost
collapsed in 2008 and was taken over by Lloyds. Tyrie has set up
a sub-committee to investigate HBOS's downfall and has, for the
first time in a public evidence gathering session, appointed
legal counsel to cross-examine witnesses.