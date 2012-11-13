* Virgin Money CEO says easier switching key to competition
* Metro Bank CEO says obtaining bank licence extremely
challenging
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Nov 13 Britain's banks continued to sell
payment protection insurance (PPI) even after they were aware of
problems in the way the policies were sold, the chief executive
of Virgin Money told lawmakers on Tuesday.
"The industry knew there was a problem with PPI but no one
was prepared to be the first mover," Janye-Anne Gadhia, who
previously worked at Royal Bank of Scotland, told a
parliamentary inquiry into banking standards.
UK banks have already set aside over 12 billion pounds
($19.04 billion) to compensate customers wrongly sold the
insurance in what has become one of the biggest consumer
scandals in British history. The final bill could end up to be
much higher.
PPI policies were typically taken out alongside a personal
loan or mortgage to cover repayments if customers fell ill or
lost their jobs, but they were often sold to people who did not
want or need them.
The commission, which is also looking at ways to stimulate
competition between banks, is due to make legislative proposals
by Dec. 18.
Gadhia said the key to improving competition was making it
easier for customers to switch accounts. Britain plans to
implement a 7 day deadline for banks to enable their customers
to switch to a competitor next September.
Craig Donaldson, chief executive of Metro Bank, Britain's
first new retail bank in more than 100 years, told lawmakers
that the process of obtaining a British banking licence was
"extremely challenging but not inappropriate".