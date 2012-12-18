* Bank standards commission will endorse ring-fence plan
* To recommend break-up threat if banks don't comply
* Simple derivatives can sit within ring-fence
* Commission unhappy about lack of detail in bill
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Dec 18 Britain will get the go-ahead to
force banks to shield their routine retail operations from
riskier investment banking activities when lawmakers announce
the conclusions of an inquiry into banking reform on Friday.
The Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards will also
recommend that the government can resort to a "nuclear option"
of breaking up banks if they try to find ways around the new
rules, commission sources said.
Britain is reforming its banks to avoid a repeat of the
failures of 2008 when it was forced to pump 45 billion pounds
($73 billion) and 20 billion pounds into Royal Bank of Scotland
and Lloyds Banking Group respectively to keep
them afloat at the height of the global financial crisis.
The commission, initially set up to examine the conduct of
banks following a series of scandals, was asked by Finance
Minister George Osborne in October to conduct pre-legislative
scrutiny of the government's Banking Reform Bill.
Commission members have expressed concerns over the lack of
detail in the bill which they believe makes legislation
vulnerable to being watered down if bank lobbyists put pressure
on future governments.
The commission has considered ways to avoid that and will
recommend the threat of full separation if banks don't comply -
an idea supported by several witnesses, including John Vickers,
who was the architect of the initial proposals as head of the
Independent Commission on Banking.
"There is concern over the circumventing or undermining of
the ring-fence by banks and that, over time, there will be an
erosion of the effectiveness of it," one of the commission
sources said.
Vickers' plans are designed to protect the taxpayer by
putting a shield around deposits from individuals and small
businesses so that they are not at risk in a bank failure and
the government is therefore not required to step in to rescue an
ailing institution.
However, some committee members, including former British
Finance Minister Nigel Lawson, have argued that full separation
offers a better remedy and would stop the more aggressive
culture of investment banks infiltrating retail banks.
They believe that culture is partly to blame for the
misselling of payment protection insurance by retail banks,
which has cost the industry billions of pounds in compensation,
and the misselling of unsuitable interest rate swaps to small
businesses.
The cross-party commission, which is headed by Conservative
Andrew Tyrie and also includes the next Archbishop of
Canterbury, Justin Welby, has spent the last three months
deliberating over reform of the industry.
It has taken evidence from the chief executives of all
Britain's major banks as well as regulators, politicians and
central bankers.
Influential voices from overseas also contributed to the
debate. Paul Volcker, the former Federal Reserve Chairman at the
forefront of regulatory thinking in the United States appeared
as did Erkki Liikanen, the governor of the Bank of Finland, who
has said European banks should separate deposit-taking
businesses.
Banks reluctantly accepted the principle of ring-fencing
after initial resistance although some remain unconvinced. RBS
Chief Executive Stephen Hester told the commission the proposals
carried a "huge risk of moral hazard".
"You are giving a charter in everyone's minds for the next
time there is a problem inside the ring fence, (the bank) gets
bailed out by one mechanism or another," he said.
Hester argued that the majority of the industry's problems
had occurred within retail banking, rather than investment
banking, and said authorities should aim for a system in which
no part of a bank needs bailing out.
The commission has debated at length whether banks should be
allowed to sell derivatives within the ring-fenced operations.
Interest rate swaps are at the centre of a misselling scandal
which could cost banks billions of pounds. Britain's financial
regulator estimates 44,000 interest rate swaps have been wrongly
sold to small businesses.
A commission source said it was likely to recommend simple
derivatives will be allowed within the ring-fence if they are
relevant to the businesses acquiring them.
The commission will intensify its examination of banking
standards in the new year.