LONDON Feb 4 Britain will stick to rules on limits to a banks' leverage that have been set at the global level, the UK's finance ministry said on Monday.

"The government does not see the case for permanently raising the leverage ratio beyond the Basle III standard," the Treasury said in its Banking Reform Bill.

Leverage will be capped at 33 times a banks' capital, weaker than an original proposal for a maximum of 25 times.