BRIEF-Lock-up period for Guangdong Highsun's 110.8 mln shares to end
* Says lock-up period for 110.8 million shares to end, shares to start trading on June 7
LONDON Feb 4 Britain will stick to rules on limits to a banks' leverage that have been set at the global level, the UK's finance ministry said on Monday.
"The government does not see the case for permanently raising the leverage ratio beyond the Basle III standard," the Treasury said in its Banking Reform Bill.
Leverage will be capped at 33 times a banks' capital, weaker than an original proposal for a maximum of 25 times.
AMSTERDAM, June 1 U.S. paints and coatings maker PPG Industries will not launch a formal bid for Dutch rival Akzo Nobel after repeated informal offers were rejected, it said on Thursday.