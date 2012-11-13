LONDON Nov 13 The Chief Executive of challenger
bank Virgin Money said Britain's retail banks were aware of
problems relating to the sale of payment protection insurance
but would not withdraw the products until rivals did.
"The industry knew there was a problem with PPI but no one
was prepared to be the first mover," Janye-Anne Gadhia, who
previously worked at Royal Bank of Scotland, told the
Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards.
Gadhia also said that the key to stimulating competition
within the sector was making it easier for customers to switch
accounts. Britain plans to implement a 7 day deadline for banks
to enable their customers to switch to a competitor next
September.