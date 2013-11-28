(Refiles to remove EMBARGO tag from header)

LONDON Nov 28 The Bank of England will give its latest assessment of Britain's housing market and whether it sees any risk of a bubble, in a semi-annual report on financial stability due later on Thursday.

Housing will be a key theme when the BoE presents its first Financial Stability Report since Governor Mark Carney joined the bank in July, according to a letter from Carney to a British legislator released overnight.

Buoyed by economic optimism, easier credit and government schemes to boost construction and home ownership, British house prices are now rising at their fastest in three years. The increases have prompted fears among some observers of an incipient bubble.

Carney played down such concerns when he addressed the British parliament's Treasury Committee on Tuesday. Price rises are still mostly confined to the London area, he said, and both activity and outright house prices remain below pre-crisis levels.

But in a letter to the committee's chairman, Andrew Tyrie, Carney said the BoE's Financial Policy Committee would explore the issue in the coming report and recommend action if needed.

"The Report will set out ... risks posed by recent and prospective developments in the housing market, any actions that the FPC intends to take ... as well as the range of tools that would be available," he wrote.

In a shake-up of British bank regulation brought on by the financial crisis, the FPC gained the legal power in April to direct banks to hold more capital against loans in certain sectors. But the BoE lacks authority to intervene directly in the mortgage market by setting maximum loan-to-value ratios, and the bank is considering whether it needs it.

In his letter to Tyrie, Carney also clarified that the BoE only had the power to advise Britain's finance ministry on its new Help to Buy scheme - which offers subsidised mortgages - and not to veto it if it posed a threat to financial stability.

Tyrie had raised questoins about media interviews in which government ministers - sensitive to the charge that they might be fuelling a bubble - had said the BoE could cancel or alter the scheme.

Carney will present the report at a news conference at the BoE at 1030 GMT.

As well as the housing market, he is likely to be asked if he is relaxing the tough and sometimes antagonistic stance towards banks adopted by his predecessor, Mervyn King.

In a speech last month which struck a different tone to King, Carney told banks "we are open for business". But on Tuesday, he said the BoE needed the power to raise above global minimums the amount of capital that banks are required to hold relative to their assets.

The FPC report is also likely to consider how Britain's banks and borrowers will fare as interest rates start to rise.

However, it is unlikely to touch on recent scandals affecting Royal Bank of Scotland and Co-Operative Bank . The FPC's remit covers potential system-wide problems, not issues restricted to individual banks. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Larry King)