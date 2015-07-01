* Carney says ready to take any action needed on Greece
* Regulatory focus shifts beyond banks to markets
* BoE warns lack of liquidity makes markets volatile
* Cyber-attacks, bank misconduct and housing debt also worry
(Adds fresh Carney comments on Greek developments)
By David Milliken and Huw Jones
LONDON, July 1 The Bank of England said on
Wednesday it stood ready to take any action required in response
to Greece's worsening debt crisis, and warned that lack of
liquidity left financial markets vulnerable to a sell-off.
Greece's troubles were the most rapidly looming threat to
financial stability in Britain, the BoE said, but other dangers
came from a record current account deficit, highly indebted
housing market and threats to banks from computer hackers and
misconduct by their own staff.
The greater focus on financial markets highlights the BoE's
growing interest in areas beyond formerly troubled banks,
potentially setting up a clash with other regulators and the
asset-management industry.
The central bank's warnings came in a half-yearly report
that had to be revised after Greece imposed capital controls and
shut its banks at the weekend, before a referendum on unpopular
economic reforms and spending cuts.
BoE Governor Mark Carney said the BoE had prepared for the
possibility of a Greek exit from the euro zone, echoing a
warning from finance minister George Osborne earlier in the day.
"Events in Greece have tipped the balance - the outlook has
worsened," said Carney when he presented the report.
So far, little of Greece's troubles had spread to the rest
of the European economy, but the potential impact of a Greek
exit from the euro could be large.
"The footprint of Greek banks in the United Kingdom is tiny
compared with the size of our economy. In contrast, our economic
and financial exposure to the euro area is considerable."
Later on Wednesday, after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told
international creditors that Athens could accept their bailout
offer if some conditions were changed, Carney told Sky News that
the situation was very fluid. It was in the interests of Greece
and its creditors to reach a deal as soon as possible, he said.
British banks' direct exposure to peripheral euro zone
economies other than Greece amounts to 60 percent of the core
reserves that they hold against losses.
BRITTLE MARKETS
The FPC said it was alert to how the Greek crisis might
prompt a broader reassessment of risk in financial markets,
especially as a shortage of liquidity could make it harder for
investors to sell bonds when markets fall.
"The risks arising from Greece and the global economy will
test market liquidity and could potentially trigger broader
adjustments," Carney said.
Partly because of tougher regulation since the financial
crisis, banks have scaled back on market-making, or being
willing to take buy and sell orders from investors at any time.
Policymakers worry that when interest rates rise, the bond
market will have trouble coping with a rush for the exits by
investors, ultimately making borrowing harder for ordinary
businesses and households.
The past year has seen significant volatility in normally
safe financial assets such as British, German and American
government bonds, and the BoE said the pricing of a number of
securities assumed they could always be readily sold.
Market regulators say asset managers already have tools to
cope with a surge in redemptions. But BoE Deputy Governor Andrew
Bailey has said central banks could face pressure to be market
makers of last resort.
The FPC also said on Wednesday that the fines faced by banks
for misconduct had risen enough to undercut public trust in the
sector and threatens stability, and that it would soon start to
test banks' resilience against cyber-attacks.
High debt had become less of a problem in Britain's housing
market, but the BoE said lending curbs imposed last year
remained necessary.
(Additional reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Larry King)