LONDON Nov 28 Shares in Britain's housebuilders
fell sharply on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly
scaled back a scheme to boost mortgage lending.
Barratt Developments, Britain's biggest
housebuilder by volume, saw its shares slump by as much as 9.6
percent while Persimmon's shares tumbled by as much as
6.5 percent.
At 1044 GMT, shares across the housebuilders, including
Berkeley Group and Crest Nicholson were
trading between 2 and 7.8 percent lower.
The Bank of England said it would refocus the Funding for
Lending scheme on loans to small firms in the face of rising
house price inflation