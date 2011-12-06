LONDON Dec 6 The Bank of England said on
Tuesday that there was no immediate shortage of short-term
sterling liquidity in the British banking system, shortly after
it launched a new facility to tackle this problem.
"In light of the continuing exceptional stresses in
financial markets, the Bank of England is today announcing the
introduction of a new contingency liquidity facility, the
Extended Collateral Term Repo (ECTR) Facility," the BoE said.
"There is currently no shortage of short-term sterling
liquidity in the market. But should that position change, the
new facility gives the Bank additional flexibility to offer
sterling liquidity in an auction format against the widest range
of collateral," it said in a statement.