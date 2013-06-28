LONDON, June 28 Britain's finance ministry
advertised for a new Bank of England deputy governor on Friday,
seeking someone with "acute political sensitivity" to replace
Paul Tucker who steps down soon after failing last year to win
the top job.
Former Canadian central bank chief Mark Carney starts his
new role as Governor Mervyn King's successor on Monday, and
Tucker has said he will stay only a few months longer before
starting an unspecified job in academia.
Tucker's replacement will be paid 260,000 pounds ($395,000)
a year plus a "generous pension", and will be responsible for
financial stability - where the Bank of England's powers have
grown markedly since Tucker started the role in 2009.
The advert, placed on a government jobs website and in The
Economist magazine, calls for applicants with "an advanced
understanding of financial markets and good economic knowledge".
The government website also noted that "acute political
sensitivity and awareness will be crucial" and said the deputy
governor must be able to build good relationships with Bank of
England colleagues, ministers and Treasury officials.
($1 = 0.6577 British pounds)
