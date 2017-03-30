LONDON, March 30 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) has fined a former Jefferies banker almost
40,000 pounds ($49,000) for sharing confidential client
information over instant messaging service WhatsApp because he
wanted to "impress" the recipients, the watchdog said on
Thursday.
The FCA said Christopher Niehaus, a former managing director
of investment banking at Jefferies International Ltd, shared
confidential information between January and May 2016 with an
acquaintance and a friend, who was also a Jefferies client.
Niehaus, who sent confidential details over WhatsApp such as
the identity of clients, details about a mandate and Jefferies
fees, also boasted about how he might have been able to pay off
his mortgage if one of the deals was successful.
Neither Niehaus nor his contacts used the information to
deal in securities, the FCA said. But he was suspended from
Jefferies and resigned before the bank completed a disciplinary
process. According to the UK register of financial services
staff, he left Jefferies in October 2016, a year after joining.
He qualified for a 15 percent reduction in his initial fine
of 53,140 pounds after a full, early admission, the FCA said.
The fine comes amid heightened scrutiny on technology
companies that politicians say can offer a secret place for
criminals to communicate.
WhatsApp is a Facebook-owned messaging service used
by more than one billion people worldwide.
($1 = 0.8040 pounds)
