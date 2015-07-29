LONDON, July 29 Goldman Sachs and Morgan
Stanley are offering the fattest bonuses to their London
analysts, but if it's a high base salary you're after then head
to Deutsche Bank, according to a survey on Wednesday.
Analysts, the lowest position on the investment banking
ladder, could expect to receive an average annual bonus of
20,000 pounds ($31,000) from the two U.S. banks, according to a
survey by pay data website Emolument.com.
Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank paid the largest average salary
excluding bonus, at 56,000 pounds.
The three institutions, alongside UBS, topped pay
rankings, with an average annual remuneration package of 71,000
pounds for each of their analysts including bonuses.
Credit Suisse is close behind with 70,000 pounds,
while JP Morgan pays 64,000 pounds, the survey found
following responses from 372 analysts working in London
investment banks.
The lowest pay on the ten-strong list came from BNP Paribas
, at 56,000 pounds.
Analysts can expect to receive up to 28 percent of their
income in bonuses, the report found.
But it gets better if you can move up the ladder: an
associate can receive 42 percent, and if you scale the lofty
heights of managing director, the figure could be over 50
percent.
($1 = 0.6404 pounds)
(Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Mark Potter)