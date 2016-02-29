* Smaller lenders subject to same tax regime as blue-chip
banks
* Challenger banks say tax burden will deter investment
By Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Feb 29 Fledgling lenders aiming to boost
competition in Britain's banking industry face sharp rises in
their tax bills after the UK's top competition watchdog endorsed
a one-size-fits-all approach to taxing the sector.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said its
investigation into the retail banking market found "no strong
evidence" that a corporation tax surcharge (CTS) on all banks
making profit of more than 25 million pounds ($34.6 million)
would deter new entrants, stifle growth or force small lenders
out of business.
"The six largest retail banks will continue to pay higher
effective rates of tax than smaller banks," the CMA said,
rejecting concerns of the so-called challenger banks, who claim
that the new system hits them disproportionately.
"The 25 million (pound) threshold for the CTS has resulted
in many smaller banks and most mutuals being exempt," the CMA
added.
The new regime replaces an unpopular 0.21 percent levy on
bank balance sheets, which was introduced in the wake of the
2008 financial crisis and applied to large banks deemed to
present material risk to Britain's economic stability.
Finance Minister George Osborne last year announced plans to
reduce the annual levy and introduce an 8 percent surcharge on
profits in response to calls for a revamp in the way Britain
taxes the sector's biggest players, including HSBC,
Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays.
News of the CMA's position comes as a blow to recent
entrants to the market, who say the new system contradicts the
government's commitment to giving borrowers greater choice and
broadening the number of capital providers in Britain's economy.
MARKET DOMINANCE
Personal banking and lending to small-to-medium businesses
is dominated by Lloyds, RBS, Barclays and HSBC, which
control more than three quarters of personal current accounts
and provide nine out of every 10 business loans.
A slew of new and niche banks are bidding to poach market
share from the blue-chip lenders, including Secure Trust
, Virgin Money, Aldermore, Shawbrook
, Tesco Bank, Sainsbury Bank, Paragon
and Metro Bank.
But Rishi Khosla, CEO and founder of OakNorth Bank, said it
is inevitable that the CTS will make it tougher for challengers
to compete.
"Any new player considering entering the market, or any
investor considering investing in the sector, will be deterred
because it has suddenly become 8 percent less
attractive," Khosla said.
In submissions to the CMA investigation, one unnamed lender
said the changes would reduce the investment appeal of new banks
relative to more tax-efficient financial technology start-ups.
Another lender warned that product prices might have to rise to
offset the higher tax liabilities and provide the returns
demanded by investors.
The CMA acknowledged that the full impact of the changes may
take time to emerge and said it would monitor how smaller
lenders cope with the new tax regime.
"In our opinion, this is the wrong way round. The CMA has
recognised that it could have an impact and that smaller banks
would be most affected, so it should address this proactively
and get on the front foot before it has a detrimental impact,"
OakNorth's Khosla said.
($1 = 0.7217 pounds)
(Editing by David Goodman)