LONDON, Oct 6 Growth is back on the agenda for
Britain's financial services companies, which have been posting
rising profits and adding staff in recent months, an industry
survey showed on Monday.
Following the 2007-09 financial crisis, many of Britain's
banks and financial services firms were forced to trim costs and
cut jobs and cope with a raft of new regulations.
According to the latest quarterly review of the industry by
the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and consultancy PwC,
firms may be starting to move on from the painful period of
restructuring.
Business volumes grew at their fastest rate since 2007 in
the quarter to September, while 60 percent of firms reported
greater profits, the survey of 109 companies found.
That trend is expected to continue in the current quarter,
with the majority of firms forecasting another period of rising
volumes and profits.
Respondents said competition was among their main concerns
for the coming year, which suggested companies were looking for
opportunities to grow.
"The sector could be moving to a new phase in the recovery
where firms are feeling more assured about the level of demand
and are now shifting their gaze to competing for new customers
and business," Rain Newton-Smith, CBI's director for economics,
said in a statement that accompanied the report.
Separate research from recruitment firm Astbury Marsden said
financial sector firms in London, home to around a third of the
industry's workers, created 3,470 new jobs in September, 46
percent more than the same period last year.
Many of the new roles were in compliance and regulatory
functions, and stronger equity markets have created a need for
more dealmakers and front office staff.
"We are now also starting to see many employers feel that
the time is right to drive business growth by building up their
revenue earning teams," said Adam Jackson, a director at Astbury
Marsden.
"As the IPO (initial public offering) and M&A (mergers and
acquisitions) markets heat up, this will have a positive
knock-on effect on hiring in equities trading, broking and
corporate finance departments," he added.
M&A volumes rose by more 60 percent to $2.7 trillion in the
first nine months of the year, while equity capital market deals
were up by a quarter at $678.1 billion, Thomson Reuters data
showed last week. That spike in activity sent investment banking
fees up by 13 percent to $68.8 billion in the year to
end-September.
Astbury Marsden said firms were also hiring in technology in
response to regulatory demands for improvements to data
protection systems.
Large investment banks want staff to help identify and
counter threats to the integrity of their IT infrastructure, the
recruiter added.
"The cyber security jobs market has grown rapidly in recent
months, and the banks are actively recruiting information
security specialists to shore up their technology teams,"
Jackson said.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Jane Baird)