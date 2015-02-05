(Clarifies who BBA wants to increase accountability for, para
8)
* FICC traders would be required to hold qualification
* BBA also backs extension of accountability regime
* BBA says review a 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity
By Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Feb 4 Thousands of bond, currency and
commodities traders in London should have to pass an exam and
obtain a new qualification to trade as part of attempts to raise
standards, Britain's bank lobby group said on Wednesday.
The British Bankers' Association (BBA) said a "licence to
trade" qualification and tougher codes of conduct should be
introduced to strengthen trust in financial markets after a
series of damaging scandals.
The BBA said everyone involved in FICC (fixed income,
currencies and commodities) markets should be required to pass
exams and be professionally qualified, although the
qualification wouldn't need to be the same for all markets.
"This is a once in a generation chance to clean up financial
markets -- we must seize it," BBA Chairman Anthony Browne said
in the group's response to the Bank of England and UK
government's Fair and Effective Market Review.
The government initiated a review of how to clean up the
industry after Britain's banks were caught up in a series of
trading scandals.
Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds
Banking Group have been fined for the attempted manipulation of
the Libor financial benchmark, while HSBC and RBS were
fined for failing to stop traders from manipulating the foreign
exchange market.
"Restoring trust to financial markets is hugely important to
the banking industry in the UK," said Browne.
The BBA said proposals to increase individual accountability
for senior managers should be extended to include all market
participants, excluding those in retail banking.
Bank of England Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik has said
tougher rules may be needed to stop the "anything goes" attitude
of traders uncovered in recent investigations. .
Shafik said last month the review would look at how to give
teeth to industry codes of conduct, such as by making them
mandatory.
"We are trying to get at the individuals," Shafik said, as
regulators seek to meet criticism from lawmakers that too few
bankers, rather than firms, have been brought to book for
reckless behaviour in the run up to the financial crisis.
The review is due to make recommendations in June and likely
to focus on bolstering codes, as much of the legislative work is
already in the pipeline at the European Union level.
The public consultation on the review closed last Friday.
(Additional reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky and Mark Potter)