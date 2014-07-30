LONDON, July 30 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) is examining material that might trigger a criminal
investigation into former and current staff at Lloyds Banking
Group, the partly state-owned bank, sources said on
Wednesday.
The sources said the SFO was looking at information it had
been handed by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) some
months ago linked to an inquiry into alleged manipulation of
benchmark rates, including one used to set the fees on a
taxpayer-backed funding scheme for banks.
Lloyds, 25 percent state-held, declined to comment, saying
only that it assists all authorities with investigations. The
SFO simply said it worked closely with UK and overseas agencies.
On Monday, Lloyds was fined a joint $370 million by the FCA
and U.S. regulators for its part in a global interest rate
rigging scandal. Lloyds also became the first bank to face
allegations of attempting to manipulate the "repo" rate.
Seven banks and brokerages have so far settled U.S. and UK
regulatory allegations of interest rate rigging as a result of a
global investigation and 17 men have been charged with
fraud-related offences.
The repo rate determined the fees Lloyds paid to access the
Bank of England's special liquidity scheme (SLS), temporarily
set up in 2008 to shore up UK banks during the financial crisis.
The FCA said on Monday four traders, including two managers,
were involved.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has already told
Lloyds' Chairman Norman Blackwell that the manipulation could
prompt criminal action against those involved.
"Such manipulation is highly reprehensible, clearly unlawful
and may amount to criminal conduct on the part of the
individuals involved," Carney wrote on July 15 in a letter
published by Lloyds on Monday.
LLOYDS TIP-OFF
Lloyds spotted alleged repo rate fixing during an internal
investigation into whether traders manipulated benchmark
interest rates such as Libor (London interbank offered rate),
against which around $450 trillion of financial products from
derivatives to student loans are priced globally.
It passed this information on to the FCA in 2013, according
to one of the sources.
If the FCA discovers possible criminal wrongdoing during
regulatory inquiries, it routinely passes this on to the SFO.
The SFO said: "The SFO's investigation into rate rigging
involves considerable co-operation and information sharing with
other agencies, including the Financial Conduct Authority and
the U.S. Department of Justice."
Two thirds of the FCA's 105 million pound fine slapped on
Lloyds on Monday was due to the bank's attempt to fix the repo
rate between April 2008 and Sept. 2009.
The bank was also fined $105 million by the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission and had a $86 million fine imposed by
the U.S. Department of Justice for attempting to fix the Libor
rate for yen, sterling and the U.S. dollar.
The FCA alleged that 19 staff at Lloyds and its Bank of
Scotland subsidiary were directly involved in or aware of rate
rigging. Another three are also under investigation by the bank,
one of the sources said.
To date, six members of Lloyds' staff have been suspended,
six others face disciplinary proceedings and 10 have left the
bank.
Lloyds staff have not been among the 17 charged to date with
fraud-related offences by U.S. and UK prosecutors in connection
with benchmark interest rate rigging allegations.
Those men worked at Swiss bank UBS, Britain's
Barclays, brokerages RP Martin and ICAP and
Dutch group Rabobank.
