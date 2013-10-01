LONDON Oct 1 Senior bankers in Britain could face a maximum jail term of seven years if found guilty of reckless misconduct in the management of a bank, proposed laws published on Tuesday said.

"The maximum sentence for the new offence is seven years in prison and/or an unlimited fine," a briefing note by the finance ministry said. "The new offence will strengthen individual accountability for senior bankers, and act as a deterrent against misconduct."