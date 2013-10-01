CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Columbus Energy raises 4.3 mln zlotys through bond issue
* Reported that it allotted 4,335 series B bonds of the total nominal value of 4.3 million zlotys ($1.08 million) to 157 investors
LONDON Oct 1 Senior bankers in Britain could face a maximum jail term of seven years if found guilty of reckless misconduct in the management of a bank, proposed laws published on Tuesday said.
"The maximum sentence for the new offence is seven years in prison and/or an unlimited fine," a briefing note by the finance ministry said. "The new offence will strengthen individual accountability for senior bankers, and act as a deterrent against misconduct." (Reporting by William James; Editing by Matt Scuffham)
* Management board, as Beteiligungen im Baltikum is the largest shareholder in Valora Effekten Handel AG, decided to participate in AGM of Valora Effekten Handel AG on 22.05.2017 and intends to receive at least one supervisory board mandate at this annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)