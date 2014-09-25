LONDON, Sept 25 Barclays received the
most complaints among Britain's banks in the first half of this
year, though complaints overall in the sector fell 5 percent,
the country's financial watchdog said on Thursday.
The most complained about product was payment protection
insurance - insurance on loans - with banks having already set
aside about 20 billion pounds ($32 billion) to pay compensation
for mis-selling the product.
There were 278,426 complaints about Barclays, down 10
percent on the first half of 2013, while Bank of Scotland
received the second-highest number of complaints, up 46 percent
to 265,640 over the same period.
"It's important that firms now get on top of the issues that
are driving complaints," said Christopher Woolard, director of
policy at regulator the Financial Conduct Authority.
"Although it's encouraging to see the total number of
complaints fall, there is clearly further work to be done to
ensure that consumer interests come first."
(1 US dollar = 0.6137 British pound)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Pravin Char)