* Watchdog says "bundled" services may inhibit competition
* Market study in asset management also expected in future
* Banks say markets already very competitive
(Adds banking industry comment)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Feb 19 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) said on Thursday it will review competition in
investment banking and corporate banking services, citing
"unanswered questions about potential conflicts of interest and
value for money in this market".
The watchdog said that limited clarity over price and
quality of services may make it difficult for customers to see
if they were getting value for money. Bundling and cross-selling
of services could also hinder competition from new entrants,
according to the FCA.
The study adds to ongoing government pressure for more
competition in banking. Personal accounts and small business
banking is already the subject to a full investigation by
Britain's main antitrust watchdog, the Competition and Markets
Authority (CMA).
The FCA said its market study was "appropriate" as "the
benefit from improvements in the way competition works could be
high".
Revenues from investment and corporate banking services in
Britain totalled 10 billion pounds in 2013.
"The UK is a global hub for investment banking, and this
sector plays a crucial role in our economy, helping companies
raise capital for investment, expansion and funding ongoing
operations," said Christopher Woolard, director of strategy and
competition at the FCA.
"What was clear from the discussions we had with
stakeholders and firms was that there are unanswered questions
about potential conflicts of interest and value for money in
this market," he added.
The British Bankers' Association said banks already compete
vigorously for new clients every day and London has one of the
most competitive markets in the world.
"All banks will co-operate fully with this investigation,
but we would urge the regulator to take into account the
considerable and fast-moving changes that are currently taking
place in wholesale markets," BBA Deputy CEO Sally Scutt said.
Thursday's announcement was partly expected as it follows an
initial review by the FCA of competition in the wholesale sector
started last July.
From April the FCA will have new competition powers to take
enforcement action against financial firms that breach UK
competition law, and refer a market to the CMA for an in-depth
investigation.
"I don't think this is a surprise and it's fairly clear it's
a reasonably concentrated market," said Jonathan Herbst, global
head of financial services at Norton Rose Fulbright law firm.
"Clearly people should take the new competition powers
seriously. It's going to be a lot of work for the banks," Herbst
said.
A banking source said the wholesale sector was not
concentrated with the FCA's own figures showing 10-15 players
accounting for 81 percent of debt and equity capital markets.
"We feel this study is more about going through the motions
to show they are using their new powers," the source said.
The FCA has said it does not want to intervene in markets to
control prices, raising questions over what it could actually do
instead to boost competition, Herbst added.
The review will dovetail with the Fair and Effective Markets
Review of conduct in commodity, currency and bond markets by the
FCA, the Bank of England and British government, launched after
banks were caught trying to rig interest rate and currency
market benchmarks.
Terms of reference for the competition review will be
published in coming weeks.
"We also consider that a market study into asset management
and related services would be appropriate in the future," the
FCA said. "This would focus on how purchasers get value for
money when buying asset management and related services."
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Vincent Baby and David
Evans)