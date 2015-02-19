(Adds quotes from FCA official, detail and context)
LONDON Feb 19 Britain's financial watchdog will
launch its first review of competition in investment banking and
corporate banking services, saying the benefits of improvements
could be high.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said that banks that
were bundling and cross-selling their services could be making
it difficult for new entrants to compete.
"Within this market study, we will focus on the impact of
transparency and bundling on competition for investment banking
and corporate banking services," it said in a statement.
"This is an appropriate market study because the benefit
from improvements in the way competition works could be high,"
it added.
The watchdog said limited clarity over price and quality of
services may make it difficult for customers to see if they were
getting value for money.
"The UK is a global hub for investment banking, and this
sector plays a crucial role in our economy, helping companies
raise capital for investment, expansion and funding ongoing
operations," said Christopher Woolard, director of strategy and
competition at the FCA.
"What was clear from the discussions we had with
stakeholders and firms was that there are unanswered questions
about potential conflicts of interest and value for money in
this market," he added.
The review will dovetail with the Fair and Effective Markets
Review of conduct in commodity, currency and bond markets by the
FCA, the Bank of England and British government, launched after
banks were caught trying to rig interest rate and currency
market benchmarks.
Terms of reference for the competition review will be
published in coming weeks.
The FCA will also consider undertaking a separate market
study into whether customers are getting value for money when
buying asset management services.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Pravin Char)