LONDON Dec 31 A public review of Britain's
banking culture has been scrapped just months after it was
announced, with the UK regulator saying on Thursday it had opted
instead to work with lenders individually to address any
concerns.
The move will likely add to the public perception that the
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is softening its approach
after several years of "banker bashing" following the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
It follows the departure of Martin Wheatley, seen by some in
the sector as a regulatory hardliner, as the FCA's chief
executive in July, and a dilution of impending rules to hold
senior bankers to account for regulatory breaches.
However, public antipathy to the industry remains high as
banks globally fight to improve their reputation after
market-rigging scandals, including in currency rates and
interest rate benchmarks, which have led to multi-million pound
fines for the likes of Barclays and HSBC.
After announcing plans for a thematic review in March, the
FCA had undertaken initial work on the project, before deciding
that publishing the report was not the most effective way to
handle the issue, a source familiar with the matter said.
Instead, it had fed back the findings to the banks concerned
and would work with lenders individually to address any issues
around corporate culture, the source added, confirming a report
in the Financial Times.
MISSED OPPORTUNITY
Mark Garnier, a member of the ruling Conservative party who
sits on the Treasury Select Committee, a group of lawmakers
which scrutinises economic and financial policymaking and whose
recommendations often require a government response, told BBC
Radio he was disappointed by the decision.
"I think probably we are missing an opportunity to be able
to look at what is best practice and what is worst practice of
course across all banks," Garnier said.
Fellow Committee member and opposition Labour party
politician John Mann was even more critical, saying on Twitter
the move was a "surrender to big banks".
"(The) whole point of scuppered FCA culture enquiry was to
look at the ethics and morality at the top of banking - or
rather its absence," Mann said.
Stephen Platt, adjunct professor of law at Georgetown
University and author of a book critical of the financial
sector, said: "We are sliding back into the mentality that
produced the crisis ... It is the flawed culture of banking that
lies at the root of the spectrum of appalling behaviour,
including excessive risk taking, mis-selling, rate rigging,
sanctions evasion, money laundering and the facilitation of
crime."
The FCA said in a statement that a focus on culture in
financial services is still one of its priorities.
"There is currently extensive ongoing work in this area
within firms and externally," it said. "We have decided that the
best way to support these efforts is to engage individually with
firms to encourage their delivery of cultural change."
