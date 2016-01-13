LONDON Jan 13 The Bank of England has denied that it played any role in the decision by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to scrap a review of culture in the banking sector.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that an official at the central bank, Megan Butler, was a key figure overseeing plans by the FCA to drop the inquiry into whether banks had changed their working culture.

Improving standards of behaviour at banks has become a priority for regulators after they fined several lenders billions of pounds for trying to rig the Libor interest rate benchmark and currency markets.

Butler was seconded to the FCA last September when the decision was taken to scrap the review.

"The Bank of England had no influence or role in the Financial Conduct Authority's decision to drop its thematic review on culture and it would be wrong to suggest otherwise," the BoE said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The FCA had already said that its acting chief executive, Tracey McDermott, took the decision to scrap the review and that no other body played a part or exerted pressure on the watchdog.

"As Tracey has previously said, the FCA decision to not continue with the thematic review on culture was taken by her," the FCA reiterated on Tuesday evening, adding that any suggestion that influence had been exerted by the central bank or its Prudential Regulation Authority is simply untrue.

The FCA said in its 2015 business plan that it would conduct a review into banking culture but in December said it had been shelved after preliminary work showed that engaging with banks individually was a better to improve conduct.

Last year British finance minister George Osborne called for a "new settlement" to end banker bashing and ousted Martin Wheatley, the hardline chief executive of the FCA, raising lawmaker concerns about political interference in regulation.

Osborne has said that he played no part in shelving the culture review.

McDermott will be questioned by parliament's Treasury Select Committee on Jan. 20 about her decision to scrap the review. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Goodman)