* Hiring back to pre-recessionary levels - survey
* Professional services wages up 2.6 pct yr-on-yr - survey
* Firms struggle to find skilled candidates
LONDON, Oct 23 A talent shortage in Britain's
financial services and technology sectors has pushed salaries in
the industry up by 2.6 percent in the last year, ahead of
inflation and outpacing sluggish UK wage growth, research showed
on Thursday.
Hiring across finance and accounting, financial services,
information technology and administration has returned to
pre-recessionary levels, with demand for staff far exceeding
supply as businesses start to target growth as well as
efficiency, according to the 2015 Robert Half Salary Guide.
In financial services, 97 percent of executives surveyed
reported challenges in finding candidates with the right skills.
Phil Sheridan, senior managing director at specialist
finance and accounting recruitment firm Robert Half, said the
best candidates have received multiple offers and counteroffers.
"It is therefore crucial that the remuneration companies
offer is competitive with other businesses in their industry and
region," Sheridan said.
Banks including HSBC have complained that a new
European Union cap on bonuses could add to difficulty in
recruiting staff.
Many banks introduced "role-based" allowances to counter the
cap, but European regulators have said that they constitute
variable pay and may need to be restructured.
But Robert Half found that money is not the only thing on
employees' minds. Many are also looking for other benefits and
perks, such as flexibility in their work-life balance.
A vast majority of executives also said that companies'
attempts to overhaul their culture to focus more on risk
management was impeding growth plans. However, regulatory and
risk management-related roles were among those that saw the
strongest pay increases over the last 12 months.
Robert Half said its study also found that cyber security
had jumped up companies' priority lists.
Financial services firms, especially banks, have been
beefing up their cyber defences in recent years, spending
hundreds of millions of dollars a year in the process.
But recent news of one of the biggest data breaches in
corporate history at JPMorgan has shown that the
financial services sector remains vulnerable to online attacks.
Almost 40 percent of financial services organisations were
hiring permanent staff to manage cyber security initiatives,
Robert Half said.
(For the full 2015 Robert Half Salary Guide, click: here)
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison, editing by David Evans)