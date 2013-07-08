* UK to adopt most PCBS proposals to improve bank standards
* Reforms include jailing reckless bosses, registers
* Regulator given mandate to support competition
By Steve Slater
LONDON, July 8 Britain will adopt a raft of
proposals aimed at raising standards at scandal-tainted banks,
including the threat of prison for reckless bosses and greater
scope to claw back bonuses and pensions.
Finance minister George Osborne said on Monday he would
implement the main proposals set out by a committee of lawmakers
last month, which also include new registers to better monitor
bankers' behaviour.
In addition, he said he would set an objective for the main
bank regulator to promote competition - even though Bank of
England officials said last week that goal was covered by other
authorities and it was important not to complicate regulation.
"Cultural reform in the banking sector marks the next step
in the government's plan to move the whole sector from rescue to
recovery and ensure that UK banks demonstrate the highest
standards, and are able to support business and drive economic
growth," Osborne said.
Many Britons blame bankers' risk-taking for the 2008
financial crisis and subsequent economic slump, and their anger
was further fueled by bumper pension pots for failed executives,
fines from regulators for most of the top banks, and a
mis-selling scandal on millions of insurance products.
Britain's Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards
(PCBS) was set up last year after Barclays was fined
for rigging interest rate benchmarks.
Following the endorsement by Osborne, its key proposals will
now be added to the banking reform bill currently in parliament.
Osborne said the clampdown on behaviour was the third leg of
improving Britain's "flawed financial system", following the
overhaul of regulation to give power back to the Bank of England
(BoE) and making big banks restructure and hold more capital.
But some lawyers said some of the proposals were playing to
the public clamour for action and may have limited real impact.
"Proposing that reckless bankers will go to jail undoubtedly
chimes with public opinion. However, proving that an offence of
reckless misconduct in the management of a bank as a criminal
offence will be incredibly difficult," said Alistair Graham,
litigation partner at law firm Mayer Brown, suggesting the
number of individuals prosecuted may be small.
NEW REGULATIONS
Osborne said he would work with regulators to better align
bankers' pay with their performance, which could allow bonuses
to be deferred for up to ten years and allow all of a bonus to
be clawed back when a bank receives taxpayer help.
He also supported a plan to adopt two new registers for
senior bankers and other employees, which will ensure that the
most important responsibilities at banks are assigned to
specific individuals and give the regulator more time and scope
to take disciplinary action.
Osborne said he aimed to increase choice in the industry by
giving the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), the new
industry watchdog at the BoE, a secondary objective to improve
competition, and by asking a new payments regulator to study how
easy it is to switch accounts and consider if big banks should
give up ownership of the payments systems.
Senior BoE executives were not keen to give the PRA a
secondary objective on competition, however, telling lawmakers
last week the Financial Conduct Authority already had the power
to look at that area.
"Beware of asking the regulators to do too many things in
one body," said Paul Tucker, BoE deputy governor.
Osborne had already backed the PCBS's proposal to consider
breaking up state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland and has
appointed advisers to assess if its toxic assets - mainly in
Ireland and commercial real estate - should be put into a "bad
bank" and run down.
He reiterated the government would not put any more capital
into RBS.
Osborne did not accept all the PCBS proposals, and refused
to abolish UK Financial Investments, the body that handles
Britain's stakes in RBS and Lloyds.