(Repeats story first issued on Feb 14)
* 85 pct of bank staff report stress - trade union survey
* Banks buying more insurance to cover cost of sick leave
* Suicide rate in City of London higher than other boroughs
By Sinead Cruise and Anjuli Davies
LONDON, Feb 14 Dwindling job security, heavier
workloads, regulatory upheaval and the poor public image of the
banking sector are taking a toll on the mental health of
Britain's bank workers.
Eight years after the global financial crisis, stress in the
industry has pushed up demand for insurance to protect revenues
against the cost of paying staff too sick to work, insurance
data show.
"The problem has gone into a new stratosphere since the
financial crisis ... Those who still have a job are vilified,"
said Jagdev Kenth, director of risk and regulatory strategy in
the financial institutions group at Willis Towers Watson.
"Most haven't had anything to do with the scandals. They're
working longer hours, doing two to three jobs, under greater
pressure. Something has to give."
Once havens for prestigious, highly-paid and lifelong
careers, banks have undergone rapid cultural and structural
change at the behest of regulators tasked with reining them in.
Tougher capital rules, hefty misconduct fines, and the
closure of riskier business lines have forced banks to slash
staff.
Ten of Europe's largest lenders have axed 130,000 jobs since
June, Reuters data shows.
The impact of stress has reached all the way up to the
higher echelons of the banking industry. In 2011, Lloyds Chief
Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio took two months off after
suffering sleep deprivation and exhaustion.
Two years later senior British banker Hector Sants, at the
time head of compliance at Barclays, was signed off on medical
after suffering stress. Sants subsequently resigned.
As risks of a global recession mount, investors want banks
to slim down further. Almost three out of four bank employees
admitted to workplace stress manifested by anxiety attacks,
insomnia, headaches and depression, a survey conducted by trade
union Unite between September and December showed.
Some 85 percent of respondents, mainly working in retail and
back office roles at Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Bank
of Scotland, HSBC and TSB, said they
worked additional unpaid hours last year.
Lloyds, RBS and TSB referred requests for comments to trade
body the British Bankers' Association, which represents all the
banks covered by the Unite survey.
Around two-thirds of respondents cited heavier workloads and
around a fifth blamed pressure to perform. Seventy-two percent
said they were considering quitting their jobs as a result.
"Work-related stress is a very serious and increasing
problem," said Dominic Hook, the union's National Officer for
Finance, responsible for 130,000 members in financial services.
"We are working with employers to tackle the issues that
cause stress, such as long working hours and the effect of
long-term staffing reductions," he said, adding that a separate
survey covering staff at Barclays was under way.
PREVENTION BETTER THAN CURE
The British Bankers' Association said protecting staff's
physical and mental wellbeing was "a top priority" for its
members, who are devising more innovative ways to prevent
problems occurring.
These include in-house counsellors, mental health 'first
aid' courses, yoga sessions for traders, and more comprehensive
mental healthcare plans.
HSBC said it had a number of initiatives to reduce
stress-related illnesses.
"These include providing a healthcare plan to all employees
with a comprehensive mental health benefit for employees and
their family," it said.
Several UK lenders have teamed up with the Bank Workers
Charity to provide training for line managers on supporting
stressed staff more sensitively.
"Banks are conscious that there are trends that make life
stressful for their employees ... they are focusing on wellbeing
in a way that they weren't 10 years ago," Paul Barrett, head of
wellbeing at the Bank Workers Charity, told Reuters.
"There is some way to go, but they are being more
proactive."
Health and Safety Executive statistics show jobs in
financial services are 44 percent more likely to lead to
stress-related illnesses than the average UK job, meaning
employers are also taking steps to control the hit to their
finances caused by staff absences.
Demand for special insurance products known as Group Income
Protection (GIP) policies is rising steadily among financial
sector employers, according to global insurer MetLife.
Tom Gaynor, Employee Benefits Director at MetLife UK
, said the average employer paid the equivalent of 1 to
1.5 percent of annual payroll to insure themselves against the
cost of staff sick leave.
"In the UK, about 12-13 percent of companies take up GIP. In
banking that figure is close to 100 percent. I don't know an
investment bank that doesn't do it," he said.
Data from MetLife's core U.S. market showed investment banks
are up to 30 percent more likely to make claims for staff
suffering mental and psychological conditions than other
policyholders on its books.
HUMAN COST OF CRISIS
Suicide mortality rates per 100,000 of population in the
City of London, home to the historic Square Mile financial
district, have consistently outnumbered any other London borough
since 2009, government data accurate to end-2013 shows.
"Part of the problem is that we are an industry that
downsizes all the time," said one banker who has been made
redundant several times in a career spanning more than three
decades.
"London is also the first place people cut. There's a
constant threat of being axed in London," he said, speaking on
condition of anonymity as he is still seeking work in the
sector.
Those suffering from stress in the workplace were reluctant
to talk on the record to Reuters given the sensitive nature of
the topic. This may also mean many cases go unreported as
employees fear telling their line managers or colleagues.
New patient assessments at a specialist wellbeing clinic
operated in the City by private mental healthcare firm The
Priory are up 106 percent in the year to Jan. 31, with more than
70 new patients registering on average each month.
"People are feeling overwhelmed with the vast change in this
business and in their careers," said consultant adult
psychiatrist Dr Paul McLaren.
"Some people may thrive on that but many more struggle and
this increases the chances of them developing a mental illness,
particularly if they have a vulnerability."
A soon-to-be published survey by Willis Towers Watson found
a dislocation between what employers believe are the root causes
of workplace stress and what their staff are actually stressed
about.
The biennial Staying@Work Survey, which covers around 1,700
companies worldwide, showed more than four-fifths of employers
thought a lack of work-life balance and excessive organisational
change were the biggest burdens on staff.
But 69 percent of employees said their top concern was
inadequate staffing, followed by 65 percent who identified poor
pay.
That means prospects for a major rebound in mood and morale
among bank workers look remote.
"It's very difficult in an industry that is downsizing and
shrinking and doesn't know where it is going. It's perpetual
boom and bust," the banker said.
"Although right now it looks like bust, and then bust a bit
more."
(Editing by Andrew Roche and Janet McBride)