LONDON Jan 19 No Treasury officials had discussions with the Financial Conduct Authority before it ditched a review into banking culture, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, a day before lawmakers probe the regulator's decision.

"The Financial Conduct Authority is an independent regulator, no Treasury minister or official had any discussions with the FCA before it took the decision to discontinue this review," junior Treasury minister Harriet Baldwin told parliament.

The political heat on the FCA will be turned up on Wednesday when lawmakers probe why it scrapped a review into culture at banks that have had to pay billions in fines for ripping off customers and trying to rig markets.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Kate Holton)