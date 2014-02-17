LONDON Feb 17 Iran's largest private bank is
suing the British government for almost $4 billion in damages
after the Supreme Court quashed sanctions imposed against it
over alleged links to Tehran's nuclear programme.
Bank Mellat wants compensation for the "significant
pecuniary loss" it sustained as a result of the sanctions,
according to a claim filed in London's High Court and seen by
Reuters on Monday.
Britain's Supreme Court ruled last June that the government
was wrong to have imposed sanctions in 2009, arguing that the
government had been "irrational" to single out Bank Mellat.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Anthony Barker)