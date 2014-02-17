* Bank Mellat files claim seeking $3.94 billion in London's
High Court
* Follows UK Supreme Court's June ruling to overturn
sanctions
By Clare Hutchison
LONDON, Feb 17 Iran's largest private bank is
suing the British government for almost $4 billion in damages
after the Supreme Court quashed sanctions imposed against it
over alleged links to Tehran's nuclear programme.
Bank Mellat wants compensation for the "significant
pecuniary loss" and substantial reputational damage it sustained
as a result of sanctions imposed in 2009, according to a claim
filed in London's High Court and seen by Reuters on Monday.
It claims the UK government also successfully lobbied other
authorities to impose their own sanctions that ultimately caused
and continue to cause the loss of profitable business,
customers, banking relationships and dealing services.
"(Bank Mellat) doesn't want to be in any way vindictive, it
just wants justice," Bank Mellat's lawyer Sarosh Zaiwalla told
Reuters.
A spokesperson for the UK Treasury declined to comment as
the case is ongoing.
Western governments believe the Islamic Republic is
attempting to enrich uranium for use in atomic bombs. Europe and
the United States have imposed sanctions against specific
Iranian people, state institutions or companies to persuade
Tehran to rein in the programme and open up to U.N. inspectors.
Tehran maintains that its nuclear programme is for peaceful
purposes only and Western governments are now starting to ease
part of the sanctions, after Iran and world powers reached an
interim deal in Geneva in November.
Some measures will be suspended in the next few months while
Iran curtails its most sensitive work on uranium enrichment and
tries to negotiate a final agreement.
Britain's Supreme Court ruled last June that the government
was wrong to have imposed sanctions against Bank Mellat in 2009,
arguing that the government had been "irrational" and
"disproportionate".
The bank also won a legal battle at the European Union's
General Court, which quashed the sanctions on grounds that EU
governments had failed to provide enough information to support
their case that the lender had assisted Iran's nuclear
programme.
EU governments appealed that decision and a new verdict is
pending at the highest court, the European Court of Justice.
Bank Mellat's European operations remain closed and its assets
frozen while the appeal is being considered.
Bank Mellat is the first Iranian plaintiff against European
sanctions to reach the stage of claiming damages.
A number of other Iranian companies are bringing suits and
state entities are taking legal action, Zaiwalla said in
January.
