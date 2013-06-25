LONDON, June 25 Author Jane Austen is "waiting
in the wings" to become the next famous Briton to be honoured on
the country's banknotes, outgoing Bank of England governor
Mervyn King said.
The writer of 19th century classics such as "Pride &
Prejudice", "Sense & Sensibility" and "Emma" is already a
"reserve" figure whose image could be a clear candidate to
replace that of naturalist Charles Darwin on the 10-pound note
when his time is up, King said on Tuesday.
The announcement potentially defuses criticisms of a future
lack of female figures on the currency, which have been levelled
at the central bank since it said in April that wartime leader
Winston Churchill would feature on the five-pound note from
2016, replacing prison reformer Elizabeth Fry.
Churchill and Darwin will complement economist Adam Smith
and steam engine inventors Matthew Boulton and James Watt to
complete the all-male line-up - other than the image of Queen
Elizabeth on the overleaf.
The monarch is on one side of each of Britain's four
denominations of bank notes, while celebrated Britons take their
turn for 10 to 20-year stints on the other side.
Austen would be a well-known and likely popular choice. Her
novels of romance among the Regency gentry, spiced with sharp
social comment, still regularly feature on bestseller and
literature course reading lists, and have spawned numerous
period-drama TV shows and film adaptations.
Historical women figures should be chosen as individuals
rather than for their gender, King said at his final appearance
as governor before parliament's Treasury Committee.
"One thing which we are quite determined to avoid is any
suggestion that the five pound note in some sense be reserved
for women," he said.
The notes featuring Fry would continue to circulate for some
time and although the final decision as to the identity of the
next figure would be one for the incoming governor, Canadian
Mark Carney, it was unlikely that there would be a time when
there were no females, King said.
"I think it is extremely unlikely that we should ever find
ourselves in the position where there are no women among the
historical figures on our banknotes.
"Jane Austen is quietly waiting in the wings."
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Li-mei Hoang)