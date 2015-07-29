By Huw Jones
| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 Asking outside auditors to vouch
for the accuracy of a bank's key measure of health could help
restore investor trust in the sector, a London-based accounting
body said on Wednesday.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales
(ICAEW) kicked off a public consultation on how accountants
could check on bank capital ratios, a measure of capital a
lender holds in relation to risky assets such as loans.
The ICAEW was asked by the Britain's banking supervisor, the
Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority, to examine
how independent scrutiny could work in practice.
"We need capital ratios to be credible," PRA Chief Executive
and BoE Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said in a statement from
the ICAEW.
"We are interested in understanding whether audit of these
measures could help contribute to a process of assurance that
enhances their credibility," Bailey added.
Although external accountants audit a bank's financial
statement, capital ratios included in them are not checked in
the same fashion and fully audited ratios would be a world
first.
"Capital ratios are probably the most looked-at numbers that
banks produce, and yet they are not audited," said Iain Coke,
head of ICAEW's financial services faculty.
"We need a consistent way to deliver this that meets
different users' various needs."
Britain's big banks are audited by one of the Big Four
accounting firms, KPMG, EY, Deloitte and PwC, which also sell
other services to lenders.
The auditors themselves have come under intense scrutiny
from policymakers since they gave banks a clean bill of health
just months before many lenders had to be rescued by taxpayers
in the 2007-09 financial crisis.
Regulators have uncovered large variations in how much
capital banks set aside to cover similar assets, meaning
consistency in auditing may also be challenging.
(Editing by Mark Potter)