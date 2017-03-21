LONDON, March 21 Britain said on Tuesday it
would do whatever it takes to pursue anyone abusing its
financial system, promising that regulators would look into
allegations made in media reports that London's banks were used
in a global money laundering scheme.
"The government is going to do what it takes to prevent and
pursue anyone who might seek to abuse our financial system,"
city minister Simon Kirby said, responding to a question raised
by the opposition Labour Party on allegations of money
laundering.
"The Financial Conduct Authority and the National Crime
Agency take any such allegations seriously and will investigate
closely whether recent information from the Guardian newspaper
regarding money laundering from Russia, or indeed any other
media source, would allow the progression of an investigation."
(Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan, editing by
Elizabeth Piper)