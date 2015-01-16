LONDON Jan 16 Britain's banking trade groups could merge under a proposal set out by leading banks on Friday to create a single association to represent retail and commercial banking interests more efficiently and effectively.

A consultation paper released by banks said it addressed how to improve the trade association landscape. Reuters last week reported banking trade groups including the British Bankers' Association, the Council of Mortgage Lenders, the Payments Council and the UK Cards Association could merge.

The paper follows work by a steering committee, including 10 of the major UK banks. It said creating a single trade group "could help the industry rebuild trust amongst its customers."

