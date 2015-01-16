(Adds detail, background)
By Huw Jones and Steve Slater
LONDON Jan 16 Banks told nine trade
associations in Britain on Friday they should merge into a
single body to strengthen lobbying in Europe and slash
membership costs.
A working group of banks that includes HSBC,
Barclays and Lloyds said in a consultation
paper there are too many trade groups, leading to duplication of
lobbying and a lack of strategic direction.
Most financial rules in Britain are set by the European
Union and the paper said several UK trade associations actively
lobby policymakers in Brussels on similar issues.
"Many trade associations acknowledge that this lack of
coordination undermines the strength of UK industry
representation in Brussels," the paper said.
Banks, who pay the bulk of membership fees for the nine
trade associations now under scrutiny, want to trim costs
wherever they can as they comply with more burdensome regulation
aimed at avoiding a repeat of the 2007-09 financial crisis.
A single, federated trade association comprising an overall
coordinating council would go a long way to effectively address
current challenges, the paper said.
"It could help the industry rebuild trust amongst its
customers," the paper added.
Reuters this week reported banking trade groups including
the British Bankers' Association, the Council of Mortgage
Lenders, the Payments Council and the UK Cards Association could
merge.
The consultation paper sets out an "imperative for change",
making it clear the banks have little interest in two other
options, namely improving coordination and merging bodies
representing similar products like home loans or cards.
There are over 30 trade associations in the fragmented
landscape, with nine of "direct relevance" to the consultation
which ends in April with a final recommendation due in May.
The nine are: Asset based Finance Association, British
Bankers' Association, Council of Mortgage Lenders, Finance and
Leasing Association, Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association,
Tax Incentivised Savings and Investment Association, Wealth
Management Association, Payments Council and the UK Cards
Association.
The CSFI think-tank has estimated banks spend upwards of 50
million pounds on the top 10 trade associations alone. About 60
percent of UK Payments Council members are members of the BBA
and some 60 percent of UKCA members are also members of the
Payments Council.
