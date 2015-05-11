(Adds comments from CEO, details)

LONDON, May 11 New British banking venture Atom is targeting a 5 percent share of the personal current or checking account market in Britain over the next five years, Chief Executive Mark Mullen said on Monday.

Atom, which plans to offer its services online and has no branches, is one of a number of new banks also including Aldermore and OneSavings hoping to challenge the dominance of the country's biggest lenders, whose reputations have been hit by a series of scandals.

"I genuinely believe the UK banking market is at a tipping point for a variety of reasons," Mullen told the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit. "Technology is a core driver, but it's the willingness and appetite to consider alternatives in light of the banking crisis that plays into this environment."

Britons have historically been reluctant to switch banks and new measures introduced to speed up the process have so far had a minimal impact. Mullen said that could change as more new banks emerge.

"In an industry that is ripe for change you should not be afraid of achieving a 5 percent market penetration between now and 2020. If you're good enough you should be able to do that, but it's a big ask," Mullen told Reuters.

Mullen said new rules requiring banks to enable customers to switch accounts within seven working days could be cut to enable them to do so within 24 hours. The regulator is already considering lowering the limit to five working days.

"I don't see why we should wait five days. Five days to me is still too long," he said.

Atom was set up by Anthony Thomson, co-founder of Metro Bank, Britain's first new retail lender for more than a century.

Thomson appointed Mullen to run Atom last year from First Direct, an online bank owned by HSBC, where he had been chief executive.

The venture, headquartered in Durham, northeast England, is in talks with Britain's financial regulator to obtain a banking licence and hopes to be up and running by year end.

It has raised 25 million pounds ($39 million) from investors including leading British fund manager Neil Woodford to design and build the bank and Mullen said it is seeking multiples of that to fund its lending.

It has raised 25 million pounds ($39 million) from investors including leading British fund manager Neil Woodford to design and build the bank and Mullen said it is seeking multiples of that to fund its lending.

Regulators are keen to encourage competition to Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays , HSBC and Santander, which provide around 85 percent of personal current accounts. ($1 = 0.6417 pounds)