By Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater
LONDON, May 11 New British banking venture Atom
is targeting a 5 percent share of the personal current or
checking account market in Britain over the next five years,
Chief Executive Mark Mullen said on Monday.
Atom, which plans to offer its services online and has no
branches, is one of a number of new banks also including
Aldermore and OneSavings hoping to challenge the dominance of
the country's biggest lenders, whose reputations have been hit
by a series of scandals.
"I genuinely believe the UK banking market is at a tipping
point for a variety of reasons," Mullen told the Reuters
Financial Regulation Summit. "Technology is a core driver, but
it's the willingness and appetite to consider alternatives in
light of the banking crisis that plays into this environment."
Britons have historically been reluctant to switch banks and
new measures introduced to speed up the process have so far had
a minimal impact. Mullen said that could change as more new
banks emerge.
"In an industry that is ripe for change you should not be
afraid of achieving a 5 percent market penetration between now
and 2020. If you're good enough you should be able to do that,
but it's a big ask," Mullen told Reuters.
Mullen said new rules requiring banks to enable customers to
switch accounts within seven working days could be cut to enable
them to do so within 24 hours. The regulator is already
considering lowering the limit to five working days.
"I don't see why we should wait five days. Five days to me
is still too long," he said.
Atom was set up by Anthony Thomson, co-founder of Metro
Bank, Britain's first new retail lender for more than a century.
Thomson appointed Mullen to run Atom last year from First
Direct, an online bank owned by HSBC, where he had been
chief executive.
The venture, headquartered in Durham, northeast England, is
in talks with Britain's financial regulator to obtain a banking
licence and hopes to be up and running by year end.
It has raised 25 million pounds ($39 million) from investors
including leading British fund manager Neil Woodford to design
and build the bank and Mullen said it is seeking multiples of
that to fund its lending.
Regulators are keen to encourage competition to Lloyds
Banking Group, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays
, HSBC and Santander, which provide
around 85 percent of personal current accounts.
