LONDON Oct 16 Britain's banks are over-reacting
to rules aimed at making senior officials accountable for
breaches in rules or procedures which happen on their watch, a
top regulator said on Thursday.
Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey defended
the so-called senior managers regime, aimed at making it easier
to bring individual bankers to book when things go wrong.
The rules are already law and the BoE is consulting on how
to implement them, against a backdrop of resistance from some in
the industry.
Bailey said further guidance will now be given.
UK lawmakers approved the rules after regulators were unable
to sanction top bankers after the 2007-09 financial crisis, when
taxpayers had to bail out lenders including RBS and
Lloyds to the tune of billions of pounds.
One part of the new regime in particular, the so-called
reversal of burden of proof, is alarming some in Britain's
financial sector, since top bankers would have to prove to
regulators they were not aware of, or had challenged dubious
behaviour, at the time.
Two directors of HSBC Holdings Plc's British
business are set to leave the bank because they are unhappy with
the rules, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters last
week.
"I have read with considerable interest some of the press
reporting of the new regime, which has been at times at odds
with the facts," Bailey told an audience in London's main
financial district.
"The regime has been portrayed as all about proving
criminality under a reverse burden of proof. That is the wrong
interpretation," Bailey said, adding the key principle is there
should be a presumption of senior management responsibility.
The BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), which
Bailey heads, will set out the meaning of the requirement that
senior managers must show they did everything that could be
reasonably expected to stop rule breaches, Bailey said.
Only the very senior executives would be affected.
"But, is it really unreasonable to expect the most senior
figures to assume responsibility? Not in my view, and in my
experience not in the view of those who take on these roles,"
Bailey told the City Banquet, an annual gathering of figures
from banking and related sectors.
Turning to banker pay, he said allowances being paid to
senior staff were a response to the European Union's cap on
bonuses, under which such payments are being capped at no more
than fixed salary, or twice that amount if shareholder approval
is obtained.
Several banks are giving select staff role-based payments
dubbed allowances that the bloc's banking watchdog, the European
Banking Authority (EBA), ruled on Wednesday cannot be considered
part of fixed pay and thus increase wriggle room for a bigger
bonus.
Britain is challenging the bonus cap in the EU's top court
with a ruling due in early 2015.
"So let me be blunt, the bonus cap is the wrong policy, the
debate around it is misguided, and the best thing I can say
about allowances is that they are a response to a bad policy,"
Bailey said.
"They are not a good solution. I will not win friends in
some places for saying this, but it dismays me to see a debate
which is at times so divorced from the heart of the matter,
which is setting appropriate incentives by putting a meaningful
amount of pay at risk."
The BoE has until the end of December to comply with the EBA
ruling on allowances or explain why it won't.
