LONDON, June 20 Barclays said it can
fill a 3 billion pound ($4.7 billion) capital shortfall
identified by Britain's financial regulator from earnings and
other restructuring measures and does not plan to issue equity.
Britain's Prudential Regulation Authority said Barclays
needs to find 3 billion pounds under a capital exercise based on
end-2012 data, out of a 27.1 billion shortfall for Britain's top
banks.
Barclays said it is confident it will exceed the PRA's
capital target by the end of 2013 through its capital generative
businesses and more disposals of legacy assets, which it said
had accelerated this year. "As agreed with the PRA, this
requirement is expected to be met without recourse to equity
capital issuance," it said.