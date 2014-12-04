LONDON Dec 4 Banks risk being broken up if they
don't behave better and have to pay ever increasing fines for
misconduct, an influential banking lobbyist said on Thursday.
Nigel Wicks, chairman of the British Bankers' Association
(BBA), said there has been progress in improving standards,
ethics and culture at banks but more needs to be done.
The comments from a banking industry insider come just two
days after Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) slammed
lenders for being complacent about improving culture after it
fined banks 1.8 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) last month for
trying to manipulate currency markets.
This followed the much lower fines in the past two years for
banks seeking to rig interest rate benchmarks.
"The issue of building culture is an existential question
for today's financial services industry," Wicks told a BBA
conference on banking standards and ethics.
"If the industry fails to build the right culture within its
firms, it's in dead trouble."
The FCA has made it clear that the fines for attempted forex
rigging were increased because they were in a sense a "second
offence," Wicks said.
He also interpreted a speech this month from William Dudley,
president of the New York Federal Reserve, as an even blunter
warning to banks that failing to improve culture could be taken
as evidence that they are too big to manage.
"American bankers summed up that statement to me in the
words 'you had better shape up or you will break up'," Wicks
added.
Banks must be able to justify their actions to society and
take personal responsibility for themselves, Wicks said. Strong
ethics were also good for business as "fine inflation" cast a
shadow over bank share prices.
Banks in Britain will face an extra 4 billion pound tax bill
over the next five years after Finance Minister George Osborne
made changes to tax policy on Wednesday.
(1 US dollar = 0.6376 British pound)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Keith Weir)