LONDON Dec 19 Britain's banks expect the
government to publish an initial "white paper" document next
year, outlining how it will proceed with plans to ring-fence
retail banks from riskier investment banks, said the head of the
British Bankers Association.
Finance minister George Osborne will issue his formal
response on Monday afternoon to proposals laid out in September
by the Independent Commission on Banking (ICB), headed by Oxford
University academic Sir John Vickers, with the government set to
adopt in full the ICB's plans.
"We need to wait and see what the Chancellor says on Monday,
but it is expected that his statement will start a formal
process rather than conclude one," BBA Chief Executive Angela
Knight said in a blog posting put up on the BBA's website.
"In other words, after the Chancellor has spoken we will see
some form of a consultation paper on both the ICB peoposals and
the Treasury view of them, and that the outcome of this process
will be a white paper in 2012," she added.
The BBA represents the country's top banks, such as Barclays
, HSBC and part-nationalised lenders Royal Bank
of Scotland and Lloyds.