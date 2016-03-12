LONDON, March 12 Britain's finance minister
George Osborne will announce next week plans to sell 16 billion
pounds ($23 billion) worth of bank assets which were rescued
from Bradford & Bingley (B&B) during the financial crisis, Sky
News said on Saturday.
B&B, which specialised in buy-to-let mortgages, was
nationalised during the height of the crisis in 2008.
Its deposits and branches were sold to rival lender Abbey,
part of Santander, whereas its loans remained with the
government.
Sky said Osborne will announce the sale during his budget
statement on Wednesday but the timing of the sale by auction was
unclear with the broadcaster citing sources who said the process
may not conclude for many months.
The Treasury (finance ministry) declined to comment when
contacted by Reuters.
($1 = 0.6952 pounds)
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by Greg Mahlich)