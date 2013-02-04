LONDON Feb 4 UK finance minister George Osborne says: * UK finance minister osborne says compliant banks have "nothing to fear" from

electrified ring fence * UK finance minister says taxpayer money going to pay RBS libor fines would

have created "enormous public anger" * UK finance minister says it's "well known" that RBS is "thinking about

changes in the senior management" of investment bank * UK finance minister says those who were supervising libor traders at RBS

"must also bear a level of responsibility"