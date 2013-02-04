LONDON Feb 4 UK finance minister George Osborne
says:
* UK finance minister osborne says compliant banks have
"nothing to fear" from
electrified ring fence
* UK finance minister says taxpayer money going to pay RBS
libor fines would
have created "enormous public anger"
* UK finance minister says it's "well known" that RBS is
"thinking about
changes in the senior management" of investment bank
* UK finance minister says those who were supervising libor
traders at RBS
"must also bear a level of responsibility"