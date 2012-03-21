LONDON, March 21 Britain's banks will not end up
paying higher taxes overall as a result of Wednesday's Budget,
as the government's planned hike to the bank levy will be offset
by a cut in corporation tax, the British Bankers' Association
(BBA) said.
British finance minister George Osborne said in his Budget
speech on Wednesday that he would increase the rate of the bank
levy to 0.105 percent from 0.088 percent from next January,
although corporation tax will be cut.
"The government has previously said that it both wants the
bank levy to raise a specific amount - 2.5 billion pounds ($3.96
billion) - and that any reduction in corporation tax will be
offset by an increase in the levy," said BBA Chief Executive
Angela Knight.
"The corporation tax cut would reduce the amount raised, so
as before the percentage has been raised to correct this. The
end result is that the banks pay the same," she added.
Britain's main banks are Barclays, HSBC
, and part-nationalised lenders Royal Bank of Scotland
and Lloyds.
Santander UK also has a large UK retail banking
presence, while Asian-focused bank Standard Chartered
has headquarters in the UK.
"It shouldn't impact on the banks' earnings but it does show
that there is still political uncertainty over the banks," said
Shore Capital analyst Gary Greenwood, who added that HSBC,
Barclays and RBS were most likely to be affected by the move.